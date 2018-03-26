New HIV drug: Better treatment method

ZIO MWALE, Lusaka

WITH the current available antiretroviral therapy (ART) in the country, most people living with HIV and AIDS can achieve viral suppression and lead productive lives.

But as the world advances in HIV/AIDS treatment, a better understanding of drug resistance has made it possible for the Zambian government to consider switching to a better method of treatment.

That is why Government will in June this year introduce Dolutegravir (DTG), a new type of antiretroviral drug that can suppress the HIV viral load within 15 days.

Paul Banda, 28, an HIV activist, who was born HIV-positive, expressed happiness at the news that a new type of antiretroviral therapy will be introduced.

He shared that for a long time, HIV-positive patients have been having difficulties with the current combination of ARVs that take months or a year to suppress the viral load.

“When I heard about the drug (DTG), I googled it because I wanted to know more about it. I learnt that the drug has an advantage of suppressing the viral load faster than the current ARVs,” Mr Banda said.

He, however, advised that Government should put in place measures to monitor how patients would respond to the new drug, in case of side effects.

“We are so happy that the Government is showing us support. Zambia has millions of people living with HIV, and personally I am glad because the new drug will help reduce HIV transmission (through viral load suppression),” Mr Banda said.

What is Dolutegravir?

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), DTG is a drug used to treat HIV infection. It is one of several antiretroviral drugs included in the “integrase inhibitor” drug class. It is made of other HIV medicines.

Integrase inhibitors blacks an HIV enzyme called integrase (an enzyme is a protein that starts or increases the speed of a chemical reaction.) By blocking integrase, integrase inhibitors prevent HIV from multiplying and can reduce the amount of HIV in the body.

HIV medicines can’t cure HIV and AIDS, but taking a combination of HIV medicines (called an HIV regimen) every day helps people with HIV live longer and healthier lives.

The drug is the most recently approved antiretroviral for treatment of HIV-1 infection. It is widely used in high-income countries, and it is recommended by WHO as an alternative first-line HIV treatment.

Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya said in an interview that Government is working on improving the health system and this includes better treatment for people living with HIV and AIDS.

He said that the planned introduction of the high-quality antiretroviral therapy in the country’s HIV/AIDS response is timely because the current regimen takes long to suppress the viral load.

“This drug is extremely important because the current regimen we are using, you get viral load suppression probably in months or a year, but for this [DTG], the suppression will be within 10 to 15 days,” he said.

Dr Chilufya said the DTG, which was initially costing US$18,000 per person, is now affordable.

“United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS [UNAIDS] has led a coalition negotiating for a reduction. Initially, it used to cost US$18,000 per person in America, now it will cost only US$25 per person,” he said.

The minister further said DTG has more advantages compared to the current drugs, because apart from suppressing the viral load in15 days, it also improves life because only one dosage is needed per day.

Dr Chilufya also shared that DTG suppresses HIV to undetectable levels, meaning one’s ability to infect the next person is nearly eliminated and, as a result, more children will be born HIV-negative.

“This drug is strong, it reduces mother-to-child transmission and the ability to affect the next person,” he said.

According to a press statement by UNAIDS, DTG will be launched in over 90-low and middle-income countries at a reduced price.

The Medical Association of Zambia (MAZ) is elated by Government’s decision to bring the new HIV drug in public health centres in Zambia.

MAZ general secretary Francis Mupeta said stakeholders in the health sector resolved that DTG be introduced to treat people living with HIV/AIDS.

He said the drug will lead to better management of people living with HIV/AIDS because it has a high barrier of resistance.

Dr Mupeta, however, urged Government to ensure a stable budget for sustainable supply of the new drug.

Advantages of DGT

• It improves quality of life by using fewer drugs associated with fewer side effects. Perhaps only one drug might be needed which already has one of the lowest reports of side effects.

• It reduces costs of antiretroviral treatment (ART) at a time when health budgets are being cut in many high-income countries, including the UK, and when funding programmes for low and middle-income countries have a new challenge to double the number of people accessing ART.

• It improves the choices of treatment worldwide. This is not just related to cost but to speeding up access to better second-line and first-line drugs.

• It speeds up the option to treat HIV with a long-lasting injection instead of daily pills. It might be possible to use one injection every three months.

• To play a new and unexpected role in research into either a cure or long-term HIV remission. This is really jumping ahead but might be an outcome if the mechanism to explain the early results is that Dolutegravir disables HIV in a way that makes it unable to replicate.

• It has never had treatment failure (treatment failure is when an HIV regimen is unable to control HIV infection), and

• It has no drug resistance mutations associated with either dolutegravir or rilpivirine (drug resistance mutations are changes in the genetic material of HIV that cause the virus to become insensitive to certain HIV medicines).

Sources:

-A list of FDA-approved HIV medicines, from AIDSinfo.

-World Health Organisation

-USAID

-US Department of Health and Human Services