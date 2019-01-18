Features

New face of Kamanga cheers residents

January 18, 2019
1 Min Read
LAINA Mkandawire has witnessed many changes in Kamanga, having lived in the township for 53 years. Right, an old mud brick structure in Kamanga township. The early houses in the township were built from mud.

NKOLE NKOLE, Lusaka
AN UNASSUMING man in his early sixties is my guide on this particular tour of Kamanga township. His name is Severiano Tembo and he apologises when he notices that he is moving a little too fast for my short strides.
Mr Tembo arrived in Kamanga in 1996 with the purpose of living in his own house after renting houses in Chainda township before that.
He once arranged flowers at Agriflora, a company where roses were grown for the export market, and after the company closed, he found work at a security company based in Lusaka’s central business district.
Mr Tembo had eight children but lost four of them…http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

