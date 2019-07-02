New face, new title

MWAPE MWENYA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA has been a member state of the United Nations for 55 years having joined the world body two months after independence on December 1, 1964.

In this week`s column, we feature the newly appointed UN resident coordinator to Zambia Coumba Mar Gadio, and the separation of functions between her office and that of the resident representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The UN, which is tasked to maintain international peace and security, among other functions, has 193 member states globally.

It was established after World War II, with its headquarters in Manhattan, New York City, in the United States of America. Other UN offices are in Geneva (Switzerland), Nairobi (Kenya), Vienna (Austria) and The Hague (Netherlands).

Last year on May 31, the UN General Assembly approved a set of changes for repositioning of the UN development system, including reforms to the resident coordinators.