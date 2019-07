PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

NEWLY elected Ndola Deputy Mayor Kennedy Kasaba has been sued for allegedly encroaching on a piece of land belonging to a school.

This is according to a statement of claim filed in the Ndola High Court yesterday by Dambo Combined School Parent Teacher Association (PTA) chairperson Forgan Muloba, projects chairperson Kapasha Nkandu and trustee Collins Bwalya.