New dawn to livestock, fisheries ministry

KENNETH CHAWINGA

THERE have been several separations and mergers of the livestock and fisheries functions on one hand, and the mainstream agriculture synonymous with crop farming among many on the other hand. The most recent change, though minor, was one made by His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema and announced during unveiling of Cabinet on September 7, 2021.

Through all these changes that have resulted in many people losing track of official name of the ministry in charge of livestock and fisheries sectors, the mission of the ministry has remained the same, “To facilitate and support the development of sustainable, diversified and competitive fisheries and livestock sectors that assure food and nutrition security, contribute to job creation and maximise profits and the sector’s contribution to Gross Domestic Product”. Brief history The management of the livestock and fisheries functions by Government has fallen under multiple “hands” post-independence to date. Firstly, these functions fell under Ministry of Agriculture (1964). Later the ministry was changed to Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries (1991). The ministry was then re-organised and renamed Ministry of Agriculture and Co-operatives (2009-2010), with an offshoot called Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries Development under the same duration. The separation was short-lived as just under two years of existence; it was merged with its “sister” ministry to form Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (2011-2015). This “marriage” never lasted long as on September 18, 2015 the ministry was again separated resulting into the Ministry of Agriculture (2015 to date) and Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock (September 18, 2015 to September 7, 2021).

On September 7, 2021, under the new government, the livestock and fisheries functions were maintained as a separate entity, but with a minor change that saw the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock renamed Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries. The new ministry now awaits ratification of parliament as per constitutional requirement. Arguments behind mergers, separations

There have been arguments and counter-arguments on why the livestock, fisheries and crop functions should fall under one umbrella. In my view, the argument that has, and continues to hold water has been that of priority setting. Under one umbrella, it was evident that more attention in terms of human and financial resources, more so political will, went to crop farming or agriculture at the expense of livestock and fisheries sectors. This could easily be seen from resource allocation to agriculture versus livestock disease management and livestock production, capture fisheries and aquaculture. This was the prominent argument by the successive parliamentary committees on agriculture, especially the one chaired by then Kalomo Central Member of Parliament Request Muntanga (late), himself an agriculture expert-cum-politician. Several important stakeholders, including Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU), Veterinary Association of Zambia (VAZ), individual livestock farmers and some traditional leaders have always been proponents of the separation. On the other hand, duplication of portfolios has been the primary argument forwarded by those against separation of functions. Effect of separations, mergers The intermittent mergers and separations have had a negative impact on production and productivity of the livestock and fisheries sectors due to reversals in priorities. Cases in point are reduced funding to laboratory construction and equipping, i.e., Chipata, Mongu, Ndola and Choma laboratories, among others. Less attention given to breeding centres i.e. Chishinga (Kawambwa), Kalungwishi, Mukulaikwa (Shibuyunji), dip tanks, service centres and Mazabuka Agricultural Research Station (for Artificial Insemination) among important support infrastructure to the livestock sector. The situation is the same with fisheries sector.

Plans to establish Disease-Free Zones (DFZ), i.e. a geographical area in which the absence of a specific infection or infestation in an animal population has been demonstrated in accordance with the relevant requirements of the Terrestrial Code of the World Animal Health Organisation (OIE), were in advanced stages when then Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries Development was merged with its agriculture counterpart. Central, Lusaka and parts of Copperbelt provinces were supposed to benefit from this programme. The benefits of an official disease-free status would include, but not limited to ability of a country enjoying such a status to export its livestock and livestock products to lucrative markets, i.e. Europe, which have stringent requirements for such import conditions. This is besides increased production and productivity arising from health livestock herds. Fresh lease of life into livestock, fisheries Concerning the two sectors, I am pleased, firstly, because the President has maintained the stand-alone ministry. Secondly, the President’s address during official opening of the first session of the 13th National Assembly touches on all the pertinent issues that I have highlighted that have derailed production and productivity in the two sectors . For the livestock sector, he said, “to promote and increase livestock production, Government will focus on stocking and restocking, artificial insemination as well as enhanced disease surveillance and control. Government will also facilitate research in animal breeding, disease prevention and nutrition. Further, livestock market promotion and value addition will be prioritised. We will also support the construction and rehabilitation of livestock infrastructure such as laboratories, service centres and breeding centres across the country”. For the fisheries sector, the President realises the potential the sector has to provide opportunities to the people. In this regard, the President says Government will promote the expansion and intensification of fish farming across the country, especially among women and youth. Other notable interventions will include promotion of fingerlings production as well as establishment of hatcheries in the country to facilitate the growth of the aquaculture industry. These measures will be well complemented by the Emergency Disease Trust Fund and Aquaculture Seed Fund established by the immediate past government. The author is district veterinary officer – Kabwe.