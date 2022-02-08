‘New dawn should prioritise growth’

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

THE new dawn administration should balance between recovering stolen national assets and developing the country to avoid losing time and resources for growing the economy, some stakeholders have said.

Former Mbabala Member of Parliament Emmanuel Hachipuka said in an interview that it is usually costly to recover stolen assets.

Mr Hachipuka said time and resources spent on pursuing people who are suspected to have robbed the nation may interfere with Government’s plans to recover the economy and develop the nation.

“Let us recover what we can. It is good to recover what has been stolen, but the United Party for National Development (UPND) is losing time. Those resources should be used to improve the [lives] of our people.

“In pursuing these people, Government is spending time and money. So Government should concentrate [more] on developing the nation than CLICK TO READ MORE