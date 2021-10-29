New dawn, new budget

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

BASED on the current economic situation, exacerbated by COVID-19, which saw Zambia become the first country in the pandemic era to default on debt repayments, Minister of Finance Situmbeko Musokotwane will today have his work cut out as he presents the 2022 budget. But he remains buoyant. “This administration stands by its campaign promise to reverse the sufferings and improve the lives of the people,” he told Parliament early this month. “It is impossible to move away from the promise of improving the people’s lives because then it would have been purposeless to seek to govern.” Last year, Zambia’s economy contracted by 2.8 percent, largely on account of negative growth in the manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, construction and tourism sectors because of supply chain disruptions and a fall in demand. The responsible factors for the negative economic growth were the COVID-19 pandemic and the debt, which is just shy of US$27 billion.

Since winning the general election in August, the new dawn administration has repeatedly expressed frustration at working within the budget left by the Patriotic Front (PF), which stood at K119.6 billion, an increase of 6.7 percent from estimates of K111.9 billion in 2020. But a new slate for next year will be laid today. For a start, last August, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) gave Zambia US$1.3 billion to help