New coach, same problems for Nakambala

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

NAKAMBALA 0 LUMWANA 2

PERHAPS the problems at Nakambala Leopards go beyond the coaching bench.

Despite the firing of Zeddy Saileti, it was a case of a new coach but same sour results for Nakambala, who suffered a 2-0 defeat to fellow struggling side Lumwana Radiants in a lunch-time kick-off at Independence Stadium in Choma yesterday.

When fighting relegation, the best way to avoid the drop is to pick points especially in six-pointer games like this one CLICK TO READ MORE