New Chipolopolo boss to receive $10,000

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has offered unheralded national team coach Sven Vandenbroeck a monthly salary of US$10,000 (about K100,000) exclusive of all taxes.Government on Friday nodded the appointment of Vandenbroeck as Chipolopolo coach taking over from Wedson Nyirenda, who was also getting US$10,000 monthly salary.

According to a letter from Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Child Development Joe Kapembwa addressed to FAZ general secretary obtained by the Sports Mail in Lusaka yesterday, Government has given FAZ a green light to employ the Belgian on a monthly salary of US$10,000.