New chair, same problems

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

SUPER Division side Nkana may have changed the president with Joseph Silwamba replacing Evaristo Kabila, but it seems the problems are still the same. Or at least far from being resolved.

The 12-time league champions may find themselves having points docked for defaulting on the payment regarding the agreed plan for the US$32,000 the club owes former striker Walter Bwalya.

On April 16 this year, the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ), through the player status and transfer committee, ordered the Kitwe side to pay Bwalya US$32,000 owed to him in salary arrears and signing-on fee within 60 days or face sanctions.

According to the FIFA disciplinary code, Nkana’s failure to comply with the FAZ directive of paying Bwalya could result in points deduction or, even worse, demotion to a lower division.

After the initial ruling, FAZ allowed Nkana and the player to sit down and CLICK TO READ MORE