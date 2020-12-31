New brooms take up challenge in police

NANCY SIAME, STEVEN MVULA

Lusaka

DISMISSED deputy inspector generals of police Eugene Sibote and Bonnie Kapeso have thanked President Edgar Lungu for according them an opportunity to serve in the second highest office of the police service.

And Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja will instil discipline in officers as one of the measures to regain public confidence in the service.

On Tuesday, President Lungu terminated the contract of Mr Kapeso as Deputy Inspector General of Police for Operations and did not renew that for Mr Sibote, who was in charge of administration.

In an interview yesterday, Mr Sibote said when a contract is given and it expires, it can either be renewed or not.

“I served up to the end of my contract and I am grateful for the opportunity the President gave me because I am not the only one who could have served in that position.

"It's just one of those things that happen at the right time, and