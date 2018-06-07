New accountability law comes into effect

KAPALA CHISUNKA, Lusaka

MINISTER of Finance Margaret Mwanakatwe (left) has issued a Statutory Instrument that brings into effect the Public Finance Management Act to enhance accountability of public resources.The Public Finance Management Act No. 1 of 2018 now becomes the principal act on public financial management matters to facilitate easy enforcement, back recent developments in public financial management, and offer more guidance on management of this new phenomenon in Zambia.

Mrs Mwanakatwe said this in a statement released yesterday by Ministry of Finance public relations officer Chileshe Kandeta.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/