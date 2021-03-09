Nevers talks up PF, MMD pact

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

MOVEMENT for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) will be in an alliance with the Patriotic Front (PF) if its new national executive committee (NEC) decides to form a pact with the ruling party.

MMD president Nevers Mumba said the new NEC will be constituted on March 20 this year when the party will hold its national convention.

Dr Mumba said when he featured on Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation Sunday Interview programme that it is not for him to decide whether to form an alliance with PF or not, but NEC.

He said if NEC will decide to go into a coalition with PF, he will have to comply.

“MMD has never been against alliances, my focus now is to take the party to a convection after which a decision to go into any partnership will be made.

"There is nothing that will stop us from going into any partnership like we have done in the