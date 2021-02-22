Nevers pays K1.4m land fine

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) president Nevers Mumba has paid US$70,000 (about K1.4 million) to a Lusaka resident who sued him for allegedly failing to finalise transfer of a piece of land the opposition leader sold to the complainant.

Dr Mumba, who is also a pastor, made the bank transfer to Oliver Scott, the plaintiff, recently and notified the Lusaka High Court about the development.

This is in a case Mr Scott had sued Dr Mumba for allegedly failing to finalise the transfer of a US$70,000 piece of land the opposition leader sold to him.

In his court documents, Mr Scott complained that despite allegedly paying the full amount for the purchase of the land, Dr Mumba allegedly neglected to complete the transfer of the property in Ibex Hill.

Mr Scott submitted that Dr Mumba’s alleged failure to surrender the piece of land is in breach of CLICK TO READ MORE