CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

AFTER over two years of a legal battle for the rightful leader of the former governing party, the Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD), the Lusaka High Court yesterday ruled that past Vice-President Nevers Mumba is its legitimate president.

This was after Judge Sharon Newa found that the 2016 convention which elected faction leader Felix Mutati was illegal.