Nevers gets green light to lead

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

ALL the 10 MMD provincial executive committees have endorsed the candidature of Nevers Mumba as party president at the seventh extraordinary convention to be held on March 20, 2021 in Lusaka.

And MMD vice-president Reuben Sambo, national chairperson Winnie Zaloumis, national secretary Elizabeth Chitika and chairperson for information and publicity Cephas Mukuka have all declared intentions to recontest their positions in the party’s national executive committee (NEC).

Releasing the endorsement and solidarity statements signed by provincial chairmen and secretaries, Ms Zaloumis said the party will go to the convention well prepared and disgruntled members will not be tolerated to cause confusion.

“Under the New Hope MMD, we shall bring good leadership that will inspire hope and restore economic stability in the country.

"Some members not in good standing with the party and intending to cause confusion at the convention will be