Nevers digs in heels

MWAPE MWENYA, Lusaka

“NEW HOPE” Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) president Nevers Mumba sees no reason to step down from his position because people calling for his removal are no longer members of the organisation.

Dr Mumba says in the August 12 general election, Zambians did not reject him as an individual but were displeased with infighting that rocked the party in the recent past.

In an interview, he said people calling for his removal as party president are old members who were expelled for causing confusion.

Expelled member of the party Gaston Sichilima said MMD should go for a convention to elect a new executive to rebrand the former ruling party.

Mr Sichilima, who has since been reported to police for his actions against the party, said it is clear that Dr Mumba has been rejected by Zambians following his poor performance in the general election.

"Mr Sichilima is not a member of the party and has no right to talk about the party. He has nowhere to go because the party he used to run to [Patriotic Front] is no longer in power, so he wants to come back and