Nevers chides UPND

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

MMD president Nevers Mumba has condemned the booing of President Edgar Lungu by United Party for National Development (UPND) cadres in Monze and has asked the party leadership to apologise for the disrespectful conduct.

Dr Mumba said in an interview yesterday that everyone has a responsibility to respect the Presidency regardless of the person holding the office.

He urged all political parties in the country to learn to be tolerant of each other.

“We Zambians are known to be civil and we can do better than that, we don’t have to be booing each other,” he said.

