Never to be forgotten

DANIEL KAOMA

ON April 28, 1993, the Zambia national team — favourites at the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations and with realistic hopes of reaching the 1994 World Cup – died en route to play a World Cup qualifier against Senegal in Dakar when their DHC-5 Buffalo crashed off the coast of the Gabonese capital, Libreville, soon after taking off. Eighteen of the players, including coaches Godfrey Chitalu and Alex Chola, died. While it is 29 years since the tragedy, the memories remain fresh.

PATRICK BANDA

Patrick Banda was born on January 29, 1969 in Luanshya. It was amazing that a player of such average height and small body packed a hammer of a shot, hence the birth of the nickname of “Bomber” at Profund Warriors, now NAPSA Stars. Bomber, who joined Profund in the mid-1980s, was the engine that drove the men in yellow and blue throughout the late 1980s and the early 1990s. In all important ways, Banda deserved a starting position in both the Samuel Zoom Ndhlovu as well as the Godfrey Chitalu-coached sides, but would often find himself consigned to the substitutes’ bench. The only reason why Banda would be a super-sub was the fact that this midfielder had so much competition in the team with fellow club-mate Derby Makinka, Godfrey Kangwa and sometimes Samuel Chomba, who would also double as a central defender, depending on the opposition and conditions.

EFFORD CHABALA

Born January 28, 1960, Chabala would go on to become the longest-serving shot-stopper for both club and country at the time.

Chabala was in a league of his own: he was the epitome of alertness and possessed a sense of anticipation like no other. Though Chabala missed on the prestigious individual national award of Zambia Footballer-of-the-Year between 1983 and 1987, he would find solace and consolation by being voted 1984 Sportsman of the Year. Chabala’s most successful cup haul at Wanderers was in the Heroes and Unity Cup as well as the Champion of Champions Cup tournaments which he won three times each. Elsewhere, Chabala had been to three AfCON finals in 1986, 1990 and 1992. Chabala is the most featured goalkeeper for Zambia with 108 caps (1983-1993).

WHITESON CHANGWE

The improvised Zambia left-back was another of the eight footballers out of the 18 Gabon plane crash victims who was born in the mining town of Kitwe. Changwe was born on October 19, 1964, five days before Zambia attained political independence from Britain. A hard-tackler and man-to-man marker of the highest quality, Changwe was of the overlapping breed of defenders and loved to go forward when the occasion presented itself. Changwe made two AfCON appearances – at the 1990 Algeria Finals and 1992 Senegal showpiece.

WISDOM CHANSA

Wisdom Mumba Chansa was born on April 7, 1964 in Kitwe. His early career saw him play for the school teams. Later he joined Power Dynamos in 1978 and made rapid progress to become a member of the senior team at the start of the 1981 season.

Whether playing as an attacking midfielder or as an out-and-and-out attacker, Chansa was famed for his waltzing play, of turning this way and turning that way for the sole purpose of wanting to lose his marker. During his Zambia career, Chansa scored some memorable goals. Most memorably was the goal he scored against Ghana in a 2-0 win in a 1988 Seoul Olympics qualifier at home. At individual level, Chansa’s biggest honour was in 1988 when he was unanimously voted Zambia’s Footballer-of-the-Year.

.

MOSES CHIKWALAKWALA

Born on August 23, 1974 in Mufulira. A merchant of real pace, this winger was a real menace to defenders when in full flight down the right wing, turning them inside out with regular impunity. Once Chikwalakwala got past a defender or indeed his marker, his pace was like a whirlwind – leaving him for dead in his wake. By and large, it was owing to the winger’s direct play allied to his admirable crossing service that made him an automatic choice in the national side. What is even praiseworthy for this pocket of magic of a right winger was the fact that despite the star-studded squad, Chikwalakwala quickly established himself as if he had been part and parcel of the team for decades. In retrospect, a pretty flower had been crushed before it could reach full bloom.

GODFREY CHITALU

Born Godfrey Kangwa Chitalu on October 22, 1947 in Luanshya, the goal-king had this bulldozing manner of play and powerful running, almost- impossible-to-stop playing style. More often than not, he would plough through defences and defenders, leaving them at sixes and sevens. In his very first season for Kabwe Warriors in 1971, he scooped the Golden Boot award with 51 goals in all competitions, 49 of them in the league alone. Still on a personal note, Ucar won the national Footballer-of-the-Year in 1968, 1970 (with Kitwe United), and three times in 1972, 1998 and 1979 with Warriors. With the Blues, Chitalu won the top-flight title in 1971 and 1972. In addition, he would also win the Charity Shield in 1972, 1973 and 1974. Chitalu was capped 108 times for Zambia between 1967 and 1981, scoring 79 goals in between.

ALEX CHOLA

Alex Chola was born on June 6, 1956 in the DR Congo. In his formative years, he played for Zairean side Solbena FC in Lubumbashi. Aged 18 in 1974, he joined Mufulira Blackpool in what turned out to be the launchpad of a truly illustrious career that would span 14 years. Seeing Chola in action at his brilliant best was like watching the puppet and the puppeteer at work where he, taking the role of the latter, would virtually command the ball to his wishes. A football magician of the rarest species this man was! Whether Zambian football will ever see another Alex Chola remains to be seen. Despite Mufulira Blackpool team not finishing in the top six in 1975 and 1976 season, there was huge success elsewhere in the latter year at individual level when Chola made rare piece of history by being voted Zambia’s Footballer-of-the-Year, the first and last time a player had ever won the prestigious individual honour in the history of the club. Come 1980, he was a Dynamos player – offered a lucrative, irresistible contract.

SAMUEL CHOMBA

Samuel Chomba was born in Kitwe on January 5, 1964. A central defender-cum-midfielder, Chomba was noted for man-to-man marking and used his bulky body to shield off his opponents with supreme authority. So solid he was on the ball that it was almost impossible to either remove him off or indeed dispossess him. Allied to this was second-to-none aggregation which at times bordered on belligerence. While at Warriors, Chomba won ten major honours in addition to the Charity Shield wins.

Chomba’s Zambia career saw him make two Africa Cup of Nations (AfCON) appearances in 1990 and 1992. In the 1990 Algeria-held tournament in which Chomba played in all five matches, Zambia emerged bronze medallists, having beaten Senegal 1-0 in the third play-off with Webster Chikabala scoring the all-important goal.

GODFREY KANGWA

Born in Kabwe, he grew playing township football before Kabwe Warriors spotted him. Though not a merchant of speed like his former club mate Timothy Mwitwa, Kangwa more than made up for his lack of pace by his vision and accurate passing. Most notable about his style of play was the fact that he was almost impossible to dispossess. Kangwa was primed to be one of the best midfielders Zambian football has ever manufactured. Most observers had started comparing him with the likes of Willie Phiri, Jani Simulambo, Sandford Mvula and Richard Stephenson. With Warriors, Kangwa was a vital cog of the magnificent team that won the title in 1987 with such conviction and supreme authority under Bizwell Phiri’s tutorship. At the time of the Gabon air disaster, Kangwa was plying his trade with Moroccan side Olympique Casablanca.

DERBY MAKINKA

Derby Makinka was born on September 19, 1969 in Zimbabwe. His physicality and energy was unrivalled; he defended and attacked for the entire match and always appeared to be where the ball was – hustling and bustling, puffing and huffing as he went about performing his duties in central park. A defensive midfielder par excellence, he was on the cusp of being a world-class midfield general but for the Gabon air disaster. History will lend us a helping hand with the contention that Derby is the only player to have ever won the Zambian Footballer-of-the-Year accolade with a confirmed relegated team. At the Seoul Olympic Games in 1988, his two glorious goals helped Zambia to a 4-0 win over Guatemala.

MOSES MASUWA

Moses Masuwa was also born in Kitwe. An old-fashioned striker, Masuwa loved racing with the ball and had an eye for goal. He believed in facing defenders before going for glory. He, like Chitalu, was known for thunderous shooting at goal. He played for three clubs domestically. Originally from Army side Green Buffaloes, he would also briefly play for Kafue’s Nitrogen Stars before finding permanency, so to speak, at Railway Ground, the team where his CV was developed and enhanced brightly, winning a couple of honours, among them the 1991 BP Challenge Cup and a Premier league title in 1987. At the time of the plane crash, Masuwa was playing for Roan United, a team that has produced most of Zambia’s star players such as Ginger Pensulo, Willie “Whichway” Chifita and Boniface Simutowe, among others.

ESTON MULENGA

Eston Mulenga was born on August 7, 1967 in Kitwe but launched his playing career at Chililabombwe’s Konkola Blades before moving to Green Buffaloes and then Nkana. Yellow-Man, as he was fondly called, was known for his head-diving and bicycle kicks, man-to-man marking, clean-tackling and consistent quality performances, week in, week out. He was also revered for his incomparable reading of the game, expert-timing, dominance in both aerial as well as on the ground, recovery powers, lightning pace, passing precision and brilliant sense of organisation in the heart of central defence – both at club and national level.And most importantly, his cool, calm and collected aura was a joy to behold. At Nkana, he won several trophies. On a personal note, he won the 1992 Zambia Footballer-of-the-Year award.

WINTER MUMBA

Winter Mumba is a Kitwe-born baby whose career at the highest level, domestically, saw him star for Power. Though a natural, cultured left-back, Mumba would play second fiddle to Kabwe Warriors’ Whiteson Changwe, be it as it may that the latter was a converted left-back. Known for his calmness and man-to-man marking, Mumba was a regular at Power and his most memorable moment was being part of the team that won the 1991 African Cup Winners Cup (also known as Mandela Cup) at the time. His only league win with Power was the 1991 title, the club’s second crown then, following its first one in 1984.

Mumba was a former under-20 international who bookmakers believed was to take over from Changwe, his understudy at senior level for the perished team.

KELVIN MUTALE

Kelvin Mutale was born on September 19, 1969 in the small mining town of Kalulushi. Despite having a short-lived career, Mutale’s playing is traced with Nitrogen Stars where he launched his career in 1990 when the Kafue team were in the First Division then. He soon attracted attention as he was virtually unstoppable in his maiden season for his side – banging in goals week in and week out. He finished the 1990 season with over 20 league goals with the stars of Kafue.The following season, Mutale was even more devastating in front of goal, going on to become Nitrogen Stars’ top-scorer with 31 goals in all competitions. Physically strong and mercurial, Mutale was a goal-poacher par excellence who would score from any angle in or around the D-zone. Elsewhere, Mutale would help Nkana win the 1992 BP Top Cup in the most dramatic and sensational fashion with a brace. Mutale made rare history when he delivered a hat-trick in Zambia’s 3-0 away win over Mauritius on April 25, 1993, in a 1994 Tunisia African Cup of Nations (AfCON) qualifier, his very last match before he met his death.

RICHARD MWANZA

Born on May 5, 1969 in Luanshya, Mwanza started playing while at school where he was a net-minder from the word go.

Mwanza’s goalkeeping duties were characterised by true textbook performance, never one to exaggerate in carrying out his duties. Simply put, Mwanza exemplified a true sportsman in keeping with goalkeeping tenets. Mwanza launched his big-time club career with Ndola side Vitafoam United in 1978 in the reserve team.Having joined Kabwe Warriors, Mwanza had his most successful club career at the Railway Ground (Godfrey Chitalu Stadium). He, while playing for the five-time top-flight champions, also scooped two Mosi Cups in 1984 and 1987, the latter title which arguably defined his most glorious performance at club level. Mwanza was, for the most part of his Zambia career, second-choice goalkeeper to Efford Chabala between 1987 and 1993.

TIMOTHY MWITWA

Timothy Mwitwa was born on May 21, 1969 in Kitwe. Deceptive, outrageously skilful, ultra-intelligent, a consummate dribbler, a scorer of wonder and wonderful goals, of slender frame, would best describe the man they fondly called “Teacher” or “Tiger” by his sea of admirers both at club and national level. Owing largely to his supreme confidence and unfailing ability to face any defender and beat him to the ball again and again, Mwitwa was aptly and appropriately given the nickname “Teacher”.

And after a brief spell in the old Czechoslovakia, in 1991 Mwitwa would return to the Railway Ground (Godfrey Chitalu Stadium) to help his relegated team make a swift return to the Premier League in 1992 after having suffered relegation to the lower tier (First Division) at the end of the 1990 season In all, Mwitwa won nine honours while playing for Warriors before joining Nkana at the start of the 1993 season.