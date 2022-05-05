Never again!

IT IS our firm belief that no-one should ever be discriminated based on tribe, religion, race, ethnicity or indeed political association. This is our precious heritage as a nation, a legacy left behind by our founding President Kenneth Kaunda, who preached one Zambia, one nation to his grave. And we feel duty-bound to uphold and defend his legacy at all cost. We, therefore, abhor some of the injustices that some of our citizens had to go through under the previous government for simply belonging to certain regions of our country, or associating with opposition political parties. Some lost their jobs based on mere perception, suspicion or even lies told about them by their fellow employees who accused them of being anti-government.

But the worst cases were of those fired, transferred or demoted in the civil service and state-owned enterprises simply based on the names they bore. It was the worst form of injustice that should never have been allowed in our country. We, therefore, want to applaud the recommendation by the appeals committee that was set up to consider these dismissals, that 78 people who lost their jobs in the civil service and other statutory bodies be reinstated. According to the appeals committee, of the 2,228 appeals, 1,241 were in the mainstream public service, 125 cases involved local authorities and 862 in statutory bodies. The nature of appeals included retirement in public and national interest, unfair dismissal, termination and non-renewal of contracts. What we know is that the clause in our Public Service Pensions Act that allows the employer to retire an employee in national interest has been abused by leaders in successive governments to get rid of people perceived to be aligned to the opposition. Mainly it has been used to serve petty political interests or to settle old political scores. We must bring this to an end as it infringes on the rights of employees and causes unnecessary fear among those who remain. But, ultimately, it is the nation that loses out, as some of the people that are retired or transferred to offices or areas where their only duty is to sit on a desk and drink tea have many years of experience and a lot of expertise to help in developing the nation. Actually, some who have been dismissed in this manner have landed bigger positions with big organisations abroad. Who stands to lose? But, of course, we are not oblivious to the fact that the civil service has also had bad elements that needed to be gotten rid of. We are aware that there are many who were rightly dismissed who now want to abuse this window of opportunity to get back their jobs; this should not be allowed to happen. Only those who merit getting their jobs should be allowed back. This case also sets a good precedent;

Never again should such injustice be allowed to happen on our soil.