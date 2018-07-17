Netballers coming up well, says coach

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

ZAMBIA national netball team coach Charles Zulu says his players are developing a winning mentality ahead of the 2018 Africa Netball Championship slated for Lusaka next month.

The tournament, which will run from August 14 to 19, will act as 2019 Liverpool World Cup qualifier.

South Africa, Botswana, Swaziland, Malawi, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Lesotho , Kenya and hosts Zambia are the countries that will take part in the event. However, South Africa and Malawi have already qualified for the World Cup because of having a better ranking on the continent.

"The team has winning mentality, which is very good. Our preparations are going on well