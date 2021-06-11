Nerve-numbing COVID figures!

THE writing on the wall is plain and clear. The country might be headed for a bigger Covid-19 crisis than experienced before if the situation is not

mitigated, and immediately so.Yesterday, the country recorded the highest ever Covid-19 admissions at 144 in a day with health facilities running out of oxygen. On Wednesday, 2,146 new cases and eight deaths were recorded, pointing to a steep trajectory.Each day that goes by and as temperatures continue to drop, the country seems to be sliding faster than anticipated into a more delicate situation.According to health experts,one coronavirus patient is consuming about 80 litres of oxygen per minute, in some instances, which translates into 20 cylinders or more in a day.This is way beyond the normal consumption of five litres per minute for patients on the therapy.“Our oxygen supply is being stretched due to the increase in the number of patients requiring the commodity. Under normal clinical practice, we normally give around five litres of oxygen per minute, but under Covid-19 we are giving as much as 80 litres per minute of oxygen,” Dr Malama said.The 144 new admissions have increased the number of patients in isolation facilities from 330 on Wednesday to 415 yesterday of whom 295 are on oxygen therapy while 40 are in a critical condition.On Tuesday, 88 patients were admitted to isolation facilities after testing positive for the virus. As rightly confirmed by Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for technical services Kennedy Malama, Zambia has never admitted this magnitude of coronavirus patients in a day, whether during the first or second wave of the pandemic.This is unprecedented and nerve-numbing.Anyone who knows the capacity of our improved health care systems will understand that these figures may spell doom on the country. The available health facilities are too inadequate to handle that magnitude of patients and Covid patients for that matter.We know that Covid patients do not only require bed space, but adequate space because of the contagious nature of the disease.Overcrowding the available facilities may only worsen the situation by reducing the chances of recovery for admitted patients.This is a huge crisis which requires everyone on board.The responsibility cannot be left to Government alone.Everyone must be involved starting from individuals,families, communities, churches, corporate bodies, civil society and schools, among others.Government realises that alone it cannot handle the crisis, hence its appeal for support from cooperating partners to come on board.While it is appreciated that Government is working to decongest Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital,University Teaching Hospitals and Maina Soko Military Hospital by opening isolation facilities at general hospitals and other health facilities in districts, the private health institutions should come on board too.There is need to prepare for the worst by ensuring that the country does not reach a point where patients are sent back home because there is no space to accommodate them in health facilities.But, most importantly, there is need for everyone to take preventive measures seriously to avoid escalating the situation further.As aptly put by Dr Malama,coronavirus is best fought in the community and not hospitals.The need for the public to heighten adherence to the prescribed public health guidelines cannot, therefore, be overemphasised. That is why we get shocked when United Party for National Development leaders insist on holding public rallies,which would endanger lives of Zambians. We wonder whether they realy have the interest of Zambians at heart.