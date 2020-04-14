Neria’s receives 15,000 tonnes of fertiliser

KELLY NJOMBO, TRYNESS TEMBO

Lusaka

NERIA’S Investment Limited has received over 15,000 metric tonnes (mt) of fertiliser from Beira, Mozambique, ahead of the 2020/2021 farming season.

And the National Union for Small-Scale Farmers (NUSFAZ) has called on Government to consider increasing the maize floor price from K110 to between K115 and K135 in the 2020/2021 marketing season.

Government has contracted the agro-commodity trading company to supply over 63,000mt of fertiliser under the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP).

General manager Martin Chaikatisha said in an interview in Chipata on Saturday that the company is expected to deliver 63,575mt of fertiliser to CLICK TO READ MORE