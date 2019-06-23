Nelia Banda: A mother abandoned, forgotten

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

BELIEVED to be 112 years old, Nelia Mwanza still wants to live life to the fullest.

Though her state of poverty is seemingly visible, Nelia evidently depends on God for her survival.

From afar, piles of stones and blocks can be seen on the roof top of her house in Matero Township.

Clad in a brown top, blue chitenge with a red Rosary around her neck, Nelia says “I can’t really tell why God has kept me this long. I don’t know maybe I have a good heart or my life has been pleasant in his eyes.”

From inside the house, cracks run down the walls which have obviously outlived their life span.