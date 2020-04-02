Neighbours reject COVID-19 screening centre

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

THE Old Brentwood Drive Neighbourhood Association has asked the Lusaka High Court to grant it an order to restrain health authorities from using Victoria Hospital facility in Longacres as a coronavirus isolation and screening centre.

The association is challenging Victoria Hospital Limited’s decision to donate the health centre to the Ministry of Health so that Government can use it as a screening and isolation centre for COVID-19.

It further claims that the setting up of tents and other infrastructure which will be used as COVID-19 screening and isolation facilities at the hospital has caused grave apprehension among nearby residents because of the infectious nature of