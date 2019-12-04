Negligent mother jailed

CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Lusaka

A 23-YEAR-OLD mother of Lusaka will spend two years in a correctional facility for neglecting her two-month-old baby by depriving it of food.

Martha Liswaniso of Kalingalinga Township was yesterday jailed after she was found guilty of neglecting her baby girl by starving her and not properly taking care of her.

When the matter came up for plea before magistrate Faides Hamaundu, Liswaniso pleaded guilty to the charge