Need for amicable solution to selling of uniforms by schools

BENEDICT TEMBO, Lusaka

MINISTER of Education Douglas Syakalima last week expressed disappointment that some head teachers have continued coercing parents and guardians to buy costly uniforms from their schools disregarding government guidelines on the matter. The Ministry of Education recently directed school authorities not to compel parents to buy uniforms for their children from their institutions because they are free to buy from cheaper sources.

Schools have for decades been engaged in selling uniforms as an income-generating venture. Apart from being a business venture to support operations of the schools, it is a way of ensuring uniformity for children in that school. Otherwise children will end up buying uniforms with different shades of colours. Uniformity is retained in terms of materials and quality. Most uniforms sold in schools have school logos imprinted on them.

That is why some parents and guardians have actually opted to sometimes buy higher quality uniforms for their children/dependants from elsewhere because they last longer and are a better fit.The downside is that this can prove much more expensive than buying directly from the school and is not worth it especially if the uniform has no usability beyond the school life of a child. Due to liquidity constraints, schools have been able to generate extra financial resources other than that coming from the Government, thereby making school operations more sustainable. It should be understood that the practice took root as a means for schools to supplement their incomes given their financial obligations, especially considering that funding, particularly for public schools, has been a challenge. Schools have classified daily employees ranging from security guards to office assistants.

Government cannot have all workers in the education sector on payroll, so schools look outside the box to stay afloat. Besides, it is a free market economy and such initiatives are laudable. Since it is a free market, schools must equally appreciate that learners have as much freedom to buy uniforms from elsewhere as much as schools have the freedom to sell the same uniforms. The problem, however, comes in when schools exaggerate prices. In the case of government schools abruptly increasing prices of school uniforms, it defeats the efforts of the Government in trying to provide free education. In as much as the schools are trying to stay afloat, the increments should have been minimal. Therefore, what is not acceptable is for schools to force learners to exclusively buy uniforms from the school. In such schools, the exercise is tied to the auxiliary procedures such as registration, allocations and access to school such as a class or dormitory. The tenders to supply, in most cases, only benefit individuals that are connected to powers that be. I think this saga of selling school uniforms is actually being blown out proportion, and higher authorities are weighing in more than necessary. It is gross that some schools are even requesting for proof of purchase of uniforms before allowing learners into class.

Schools must understand that when you befriend a pig, you cannot avoid dabbing in mud – in other words, their business ventures are subject to all market circumstances and only astute business decisions shall propel their ventures farther and not arm-twisting tactics. That is why the minister of Education is seeking to restore morality, hence the ensuing drama of threatening to sack head teachers. The minister should find a better platform for addressing this issue rather than warning school authorities to refrain from hiking prices unnecessarily through the media. There is potential for the minister to lose the respect of his subordinates by threatening to sack them without understanding why they are engaged in selling uniforms.

The Ministry of Education and head teachers of the schools selling uniforms should just amicably come to a conclusion that will suit both sides.

For instance, schools that feel they really need revenue from the sales of uniforms could seek clearance from the minister through the district education boards, indicating the cost and justifying that they are not overpricing and compelling parents or guardians to buy. The author is editorials editor at the Zambia Daily Mail.