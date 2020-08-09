Ndola residents living with dead

NKOLE MULAMBIA

Ndola

ILLEGAL land developers in Ndola have encroached on four cemeteries, raising concern of health hazards as some of them have sunk boreholes on the land.

And the council swung into action yesterday to demolish some structures built illegally in other parts of the city.

Ndola City Council (NCC) acting director of public health Hubert Mwanza cited Kawama, Mitengo, Kantolomba and Kansenshi as the four cemeteries that have been encroached.

Mr Mwanza said the council is worried over the rise in illegal land developers in cemeteries, saying that the council will demolish the structures and ask the owners to explain who gave them the land.