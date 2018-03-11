Ndola 4-nation tourney annoys Bafana coach

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe and ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

COACH Stuart Baxter is not happy with the quality of teams South Africa will face in the four-nation tournament that Zambia is hosting next week.

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) have organised a four-day event kicking off on March 21 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola with Angola and Zimbabwe being the other participants.

According to citizen.co.za, the South African Football Association (SAFA) did not consult Baxter over the invitation from FAZ.