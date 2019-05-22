NDF resolutions not final – Lungu

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

RESOLUTIONS of the National Dialogue Forum (NDF) are not final because the process is still going on and people can still air their views.

President Edgar Lungu said he has heard people talk about proposals of a coalition government, reintroduction of deputy ministers, and mayors being elected among councillors, among other issues, from the NDF and that the process is open for consultations.