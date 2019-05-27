‘NDF decisions were meant to save costs’

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

NORTHERN Province Minister Brian Mundubile says the just -nded National Dialogue Forum (NDF) took into account the country’s economic woes and resolved to save costs by not paying allowances to delegates.

Mr Mundubile, who is also Patriotic Front chairperson for legal affairs, said when the proposal to reintroduce deputy ministers is provided for in the Constitution, it does not entail the President will appoint them (deputy ministers) in all ministries.