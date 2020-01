CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

THE National Democratic Congress (NDC) and United Party for National Development (UPND) have threatened to pull out of the Chilubi parliamentary by-election on grounds that the playing field is unfair.

NDC president Chishimba Kambwili says the two parties may pull out of the race because the environment for campaigns is allegedly favouring the Patriotic Front (PF).