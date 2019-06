STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

IN the spirit of comradeship, National Democratic Congress (NDC) consultant Chishimba Kambwili will back the United Party for National Development (UPND) in the Katuba by-election slated for July 30.

Mr Kambwili said in an interview yesterday that NDC has decided to back the UPND in the spirit of oneness.

“We have decided to back the UPND in Katuba http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/