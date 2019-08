CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

THE National Democratic Congress (NDC) has discontinued its court challenge against the Registrar of Societies’ decision to deregister the opposition political party.

The notice to suspend the case in the Lusaka High Court was filed on Thursday by Messers CL Mundia and Company, lawyers appointed to represent NDC in a case Attorney General Likando Kalaluka is the respondent.