NDC fumes, Roan MP stays put

March 23, 2020
CHISHALA

CHISHALA MUSONDA, Luanshya
THE fallout between the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its Roan Member of Parliament has gained momentum following the MP’s decision to support Bill 10, which was presented to Parliament last Tuesday.
NDC Copperbelt Province chairman Chipoka Mulenga said yesterday that the party feels betrayed by Joseph Chishala for supporting the Constitution Amendment Bill number 10, which has been tabled for second reading.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

