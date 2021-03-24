NDC drops Akafumba, Atanga

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

THE National Democratic Congress (NDC) has removed Josephs Akafumba and Bridget Atanga from the list of office bearers, also known as subscribers of the party, at the Registrar of Societies.

But Mr Akafumba, the hitherto party vice-president, says the decision is illegal and a waste of time.

Ms Atanga, who was the secretary general, said she is not aware of that decision and refused to comment on the matter.

By law, a political party is registered by 10 people who are known as subscribers.

NDC has been embroiled in wrangles after its president, Chishimba Kambwili, refused to be part of the Hakainde Hichilema-led UPND Alliance.

