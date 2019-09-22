NDC disbanded

MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe and KAPALA CHISUNKA, Lusaka

FORMER National Democratic Congress (NDC) party secretary general Mwenya Musenge has disbanded the opposition political party and has started the process of forming a new one.

Mr Musenge's decision may have been influenced by the Minister of Home Affair's refusal to re-register the party, which was de-registered by the Registrar of Societies for breaching its guidelines.