NKOLE MULAMBIA, Ndola

NITROGEN Chemicals of Zambia (NCZ) is targeting to produce 100,000 metric tonnes of D Compound fertiliser this year.

The firm has also started negotiations with Government on a possible contract of fertiliser supply for the 2019-20 farming season under the subsidy programme, evoucher – farmer input support programme.