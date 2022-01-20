NCZ meets 2021 FISP target

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Lusaka

NITROGEN Chemicals of Zambia (NCZ) produced 23,000 tonnes of D-compound last year, meeting its target to deliver fertiliser under the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) during the 2021/2022 farming season. By last June, the company distributed 10,000 metric tonnes of D-compound fertiliser for Lusaka Province targeting Lusaka, Kafue, Chilanga and Chongwe, while 13,000 metric tonnes was delivered later. Marketing and sales manager Cleopatra Chanda said over 7,000 metric tonnes for the open market was also produced during the same period. Ms Chanda said in an interview yesterday that NCZ is contributing to the growth of the agriculture sector by delivering farm inputs on time. “As a company we are able to produce 21, 000 metric tonnes of D-compound per month, meaning within 10 months, we have capacity to produce 210,000 metric tonnes,” she said.

The annual production period is 10 months while the remaining two months are reserved for maintenance work. Ms Chanda said the company has capacity to produce 100,000 metric tonnes annually. She said the company is ready to deliver farm inputs on time if contracted by Government in the 2022/2023 farming season. Ms Chanda said the company is in the process of investing in