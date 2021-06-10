NCZ drives D Compound fertiliser to 4 districts

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Lusaka

NITROGEN Chemicals of Zambia (NCZ) has finished distributing 10,000 metric tonnes of D Compound fertiliser for Lusaka Province ahead of the 2021/2022 farming season.Marketing and sales manager Cleopatra Chanda said Government contracted NCZ to distribute D Compound to Lusaka, Kafue, Chilanga and Chongwe.Ms Chanda said in an interview on Tuesday that the company was awarded the contract under the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP)."The fertiliser was produced and delivered to Government to be distributed to the four districts in Lusaka Province,"she said.Ms Chanda also said NCZ is producing for the open market. Currently, NCZ is targeting to produce 5,000 metric tonnes of D Compound for the open market.Ms Chanda pointed out that NCZ has capacity to produce