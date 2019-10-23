NCZ considers toll manufacturing

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

NITROGEN Chemicals of Zambia (NCZ) is in discussion with potential local and foreign investors to devise ways in which the company can remain buoyant to meet the demands of the farming community.

In the 2019/2020 farming season, Government has given NCZ a contract to supply 15,000 metric tonnes of basal dressing fertiliser under the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP).

Company chief executive officer William Mwale said in an interview on Monday that through a business model called toll manufacturing