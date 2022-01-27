NCZ boss bemoans unfair tendering process

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

DEPSITE having capacity to produce 400, 000 metric tonnes of fertiliser, the previous government only gave Nitrogen Chemicals of Zambia (NCZ) a contract to supply 10, 000 metric tonnes for the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP). And NCZ chief executive officer William Mwale has complained of unfair tendering processes in picking suppliers of fertilizer because the company is the least considered despite being a State-owned enterprise.Mr Mwale was making submissions yesterday to the Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture, Lands and Natural Resources chaired by Bweengwa legislator Kasautu Michelo. e said after a long time without operating, NCZ was only given a contract to supply 10,000 metric tonnes of fertiliser for the 2019/2020 farming season. The company did not have any Government