Nc’wala with a difference

BOYD PHIRI, Lusaka

BREASTS aside, this year’s Nc’wala ceremony has come in a different package. If the ban on bare-breasted women last year changed the way people look at Nc’wala, the inclusion of a mock expo this year has taken the ceremony to a whole new level.

It comes not by Paramount Chief Mpezeni's decree like on the banned exposure of nipples by women, but the expo is a prelude to the main expo scheduled for August this year organised by the provincial administration.