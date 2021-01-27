Nchanga reported to FAZ

ROBINSON KUNDA, MULWANDA LUPIYA

Lusaka, Ndola

CONGOLESE midfielder Raphael Makubili has reported Eden University National Division One side Nchanga Rangers to the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) to seek help over the non-payment of salaries and allowances amounting to over K180,000.

According to Makubili’s letter addressed to FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala, Nchanga have neglected to pay him $9,850 (K180,200) in salaries, bonuses and other allowances over a period of six months.

He said according to the contract signed between him and the club, Rangers were supposed to pay him 20 percent of his salary as service charge and a further 35 percent of annual salary as gratuity but they have failed to do so.

Makubili said the club has also not paid him winning bonuses for four matches and