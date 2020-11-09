Nchanga Rangers to reclaim past glory

BENEDICT TEMBO, Lusaka

FAZ-EDEN University National League side Nchanga Rangers Football Club executive has pledged to restore the team to its former glory and rich heritage.

The executive has also undertaken to turn Rangers into a centre of football excellence in Zambia.

Speaking during the club’s 2019-2020 end of year awards ceremony in Chingola on Friday, Rangers club president Patson Nyirenda said his executive’s focus is to return the club to the Super League, win the Super Division title within a reasonable period upon return and get back to playing continental football.

‘’Since we took over the reins of the club, we have achieved some milestones, which are a stepping stone to our destination. Just to mention a few indicators, we procured new kit, comprising training kit and home and away uniforms, which are the same quality as the replica jerseys our supporters put on from Hummel in the United Kingdom. Our team is now one of the best-dressed football teams in Zambia, if not in Africa,” Nyirenda said.

Other milestones include refurbishing the dressing rooms in phase one of the stadium rehabilitation, the clubhouse and bar area, VIP stand and CLICK TO READ MORE