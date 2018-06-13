Nchanga Rangers executive non-inspiring

Dear editor,

LEADERSHIP is the art to influence those around you positively.Having had said this I want to highlight certain things about leadership in relation to Nchanga Rangers and how those in leadership have failed us.

I will highlight certain things that I think should be considered and taken seriously if we want our club to survive.

1. Leadership ability determines a person’s level of effectiveness.

The level of positive effectiveness at Rangers is equal to zero.

Our executive does not show the level of leadership that brings about positive change, for anything to succeed it all comes down to who is leading it.

We have to remember that everything starts and falls on leadership, our executive shows no leadership quality and this is killing us as a team.

2. Only secure leaders give powers to others.

We have individuals in our technical team who have been there for more than 20 years.

People who don’t want to hand over the reins to young and vibrant leaders, our approach to things as a team is old and outdated.

If they can give chance to young and vibrant minds, our team can begin to challenge for titles again.

Bad leaders are those who don’t see the need to mentor young people and have them replace them in future.

Rangers will never move forward if we continue with the same minds who have ideas that worked 20 years ago.

3. People buy into the leader before they buy into the vision. Our executive does not sell a leadership style that those who love the club can buy into.

The kind of leadership we see at Rangers is non-inspiring, the truth is we don’t have an executive that creates a vision that the club can grow in.

We need leaders who are going to set goals and pave a way for those goals to be achieved.

At the moment, we don’t have that and that is why supporters in general have failed to buy into what the executive is trying to achieve.

4. Leaders find a way for the team to win. Rangers’ problems are more to do with management than players.

If our executive is serious about our team they, need to show us a winning formula.

If we can win off the pitch, we can win on it, our goal should be first to win off it before we win on it.

Lastly, I want to state with no apology that our executive should step down for the Interest of our team, Hector Chilombo has no clue of what he is doing and his coaching style is a clear indication of what is wrong at Rangers.

I just thought of sharing my view and I await your thoughts with what I have written.

COSMAS MWABA