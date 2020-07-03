NBA takes tough stance against GMOs

KELLY NJOMBO

Lusaka

THE National Biosafety Authority (NBA) will enhance security at various border posts to help curb smuggling of genetically modified organisms (GMO) products.

So far, 14 inspectors from Kazungula, Katima Mulilo, Kasumbalesa, Nakonde, Chanida, Mwami, Victoria Falls, Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula, Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe and Kenneth Kaunda international airports have been trained to help execute NBA’s mandate to monitor inflow of products containing GMOs at various ports of entry.

NBA chief executive officer Lackson Tonga said inspectors from the Ministry of Health are enforcing the Biosafety Act together with provisions of the Food and Drugs Act and the Public Health Act.

Mr Tonga said in a statement issued on Wednesday that it is important for the inspectors not to allow illegal entry of GMO products into the country. CLICK TO READ MORE