NBA grants permits for products containing GMOs

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

THE National Biosafety Authority (NBA) has granted two companies permits to import products that may contain genetically modified organisms (GMOs).

The permits granted to L&A Logistics Limited and Gola Stock Feeds and Chemical Manufacturers Limited are valid for five years.

This follows a decision made during a board meeting last week which resolved that permits be granted to the two companies after a risk assessment was conducted by the Scientific Advisory Committee on their applications to import products made from GMOs CLICK TO READ MORE