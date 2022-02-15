Nawakwi speaks out on marriage to Hambulo

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

FORUM for Democracy and Development president Edith Nawakwi has described as malicious assertions by her stepsons that she was never legally married to late Geoffrey Hambulo. Ms Nawakwi, 62, has accused her stepchildren of trying to bring her character into disrepute by claiming that she was never married to Mr Hambulo, who died in December last year after an illness. The politician wonders why her stepchildren, Mweemba and Mulundu, who used to address her as their mother, only chose to question her marital status after their father's burial. "The question of my marital status to the deceased has only been raised by the respondents after the deceased's burial. "The said averments are not only malicious but are aimed at bringing my name and character [into] disrepute," Ms Nawakwi says. This is in a case Ms Nawakwi has sued Mweemba, 39, and Mulundu, 33, over administratorship of Mr Hambulo's estate worth K30 million. She is seeking an order of injunction to restrain the duo from further acting as