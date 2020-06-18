Nawakwi speaks out on Bill 10

NANCY SIAME, STEVEN MVULA

Lusaka

CATHOLIC bishops demanding the withdrawal of Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 from Parliament did not consult church members when coming up with their position, Forum for Democracy and Development president Edith Nawakwi has said.

Ms Nawakawi said in an interview yesterday that the bishops’ views on Bill 10 are, therefore, not representative.

She said most people commenting negatively on the document are uninformed about the law-making process.

On June 9, Zambia Council of Catholic Bishops secretary general Cleophas Lungu called for the withdrawal of Bill 10 from Parliament on grounds that it has some retrogressive clauses, such as re-introduction of deputy ministers.

“We agreed to amend the Constitution through Bill 10, and the Catholic bishops, some of them using Cleophas Lungu, have said the bill should be CLICK TO READ MORE